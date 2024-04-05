Left Menu

India's Ayurveda product market to reach Rs 1.2 lakh crore by FY28: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:04 IST
India's Ayurveda product market to reach Rs 1.2 lakh crore by FY28: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

India's Ayurveda product market is projected to reach USD 16.27 billion or Rs 1.2 lakh crore by FY28 from USD 7 billion or Rs 57,450 crore at present, according to a study.

Ayurveda product market has experienced significant growth due to rising demand for natural and herbal remedies in local and international markets, increase in ayurvedic medical practitioners, government initiatives, and emergence of new entrepreneurs, Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet said.

Citing a survey, NirogStreet said the Ayurveda product market in India is expected to grow significantly, with projections indicating a substantial increase in market value to Rs 1,20,660 crore (USD 16.27 billion) by FY28.

According to NirogStreet survey, the overall market for Ayurveda products and services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent from FY23 to FY28, with the product and service sectors growing at a CAGR of 16 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively.

The survey also estimated the value of the country's Ayurvedic manufacturing at Rs 89,750 crore (USD 11 bn) in FY22. The figure includes the value of exports of around Rs 40,900 crore (USD 5 bn). The import is estimated at Rs 8,600 crore (USD 1 bn).

Around 7,500 manufacturers across 10 states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala -- participated in the NirogStreet survey.

At a recent CII AYUSH Conclave, Padmashri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, highlighted the need to position AYUSH products in global marketplaces and bring more innovation into the ecosystem.

The secretary said that the AYUSH sector has surged to USD 24 billion in 10 years.

This exponential growth trajectory indicates the immense potential of the Ayurveda product market in India to become a significant contributor to the country's economy, NirogStreet said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024