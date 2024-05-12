BJP's LS Poll Nominee from Chandigarh Raises Concerns Over Tewari's Disconnect with Constituents

BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon slammed his rival, Manish Tewari of the Congress, on Saturday, alleging that he is devoid of issues and out of touch with ground realities.

''Due to this, the Congress nominee is adopting a copy-cat approach,'' Tandon said while addressing a public meeting at sector 45 here.

The BJP leader said he has raised issues like share-wise property registration and a one-time settlement of housing board issues, among others.

These issues were then picked up by Tewari, he claimed.

''Whatever issues I have raised and made announcements regarding their resolution after the formation of the (Narendra) Modi government next month, Tewari comes up with similar-sounding promises the next day.

''Tewari's promises, however, sound hollow because the intelligent and educated people of Chandigarh know that the Congress stands no chance of coming to power at the Centre in the near future,'' Tandon said.

Slamming Tewari, he said the Congress leader is fond of seeking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) report card in Chandigarh in the last 10 years, adding that there are numerous achievements, all of which are known to the people of the Union Territory.

''But when I seek Manish Tewari's report card in Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib, he ducks the question,'' Tandon said.

''While both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are steeped in corruption, the BJP's vision is of development and corruption-free governance,'' he added.

Tandon also spoke about the development projects initiated here in the last 10 years and said Chandigarh has become the first solar city of the country.

Along with this, government schools have been made hi-tech and a sports complex has been set up in sector 42, he added.

Polling for the lone parliamentary seat in Chandigarh will be held on June 1 and the counting of votes taken up on June 4.

