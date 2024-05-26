Left Menu

MP: Tigress found dead in Pench reserve

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:24 IST
The carcass of a tigress was found in Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday, an official said.

A patrolling team spotted the dead tigress, aged 2-3 years, around 9 am at Gedighat trail under Salhe beat, reserve's deputy director Rajnish Singh told PTI.

A search operation along with the dog squad was carried out in the area but no sign of poaching was found, he said.

All the body parts of the tigress were intact, the reserve official said.

A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

Following autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. Viscera (internal organs) samples would be sent to a laboratory for examination, he said.

As per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2022, Madhya Pradesh was home to 785 tigers, the highest in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

