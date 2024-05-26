Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes and Tree Collapse in Latur

In Latur district, Maharashtra, three individuals were tragically killed due to lightning strikes and tree collapse incidents. Two men were struck by lightning in Mahalangi village, while another died when a mango tree fell on him amid strong winds. Additionally, two buffaloes were also killed in separate lightning incidents.

  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were killed in lightning strikes and tree collapse incidents in Latur district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, officials said.

Two buffaloes were also killed in separate incidents after they were struck by the bolt from the sky.

Shivaji Gomchale (35) and Om Laxman Shinde (30) were killed in lightning strikes in Mahalangi village at around 4 pm. Baliram Hanmante (35), a resident of Panchincholi in Nilanga lost his life after a mango tree fell on him amid strong winds.

