Romania's Historic Euro Triumph: First Victory in 24 Years

Romania marked a milestone at the European Championship, securing their second-ever win and first in 24 years with a commanding 3-0 victory over Ukraine. The triumph served as a belated birthday gift for coach Edward Iordanescu, who turned 46 on Sunday.

The match saw Nicolae Stanciu open the scoring with a long-range strike in the first half, followed by rapid goals from Razvan Marin and Denis Mihai Dragus early in the second half. This victory was Romania's first at a major tournament since a memorable 3-2 win against England 24 years ago.

Iordanescu, the first coach to lead a Romanian team at a European Championship since his father, Anghel, in 2016, saw Stanciu also hit the bar in a dominant performance. The context was poignant as Ukraine, amidst the turmoil of war, played with hopes of bringing joy to its citizens despite continuous Russian missile attacks. Ahead of the match, the Ukrainian soccer federation unveiled a damaged stadium stand in Munich to draw attention to the ongoing conflict.

Former Ukraine coach and striker Andriy Shevchenko, now president of the country's soccer federation, expressed solidarity, stating, "One team on the field but a million soldiers who stay and defend Ukraine. We play today for the country and for the people defending our lives." The emotional encounter saw Romanian players in tears as their national anthem played during their first major tournament appearance in eight years.

