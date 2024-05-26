Severe Cyclone Remal Prompts Massive Evacuations in Bengal
Severe Cyclone Remal is rapidly approaching the Bengal coast, leading to the evacuation of over 1 lakh people to shelters in anticipation of its landfall. Authorities are on high alert, with Prime Minister Modi chairing a preparedness meeting. The storm is expected to hit between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal around midnight.
