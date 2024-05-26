Left Menu

Heatwave Grips Haryana and Punjab: Temperatures Soar Above 47°C

Haryana and Punjab are currently experiencing severe heat wave conditions, with temperatures soaring above normal limits. Key areas like Mahendragarh and Rohtak in Haryana, and Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab recorded extreme temperatures above 44°C. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued heatwave conditions until May 29.

Haryana and Punjab continued to remain in the grip of intense heat wave conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits on Sunday.

Mahendragarh in Haryana sizzled, recording the maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius. Rohtak and Hisar sweltered recording maximum temperatures of 46.7 degrees and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ambala recorded a high of 44.8 degrees, Karnal 43.7 degrees, Sirsa 46.8 degrees while sizzling heat wave swept Gurugram at 45.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was also under the influence of intense hot weather conditions. The maximum temperature here settled at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded the maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded the maximum of 44.8 degrees, while Patiala 45.7, Pathankot 44.5, Bathinda 45.2, Faridkot 44 and Gurdaspur 44.5 degrees.

According to the MeT Department, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during May 26-29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

