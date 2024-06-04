Manish Tewari Leads in Chandigarh Parliamentary Race

In a closely watched electoral battle, Congress candidate Manish Tewari emerged ahead in the early trends from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, outpacing BJP's contender Sanjay Tandon, as reported by the Election Commission.

Former union minister Tewari had established a lead of 739 votes, as per the latest updates from the EC portal.

The counting of votes for the single Chandigarh seat started at 8 am, conducted under tight security measures to ensure a smooth process.

