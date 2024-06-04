Manish Tewari Leads in Chandigarh Parliamentary Race
Congress candidate Manish Tewari has taken an early lead against BJP's Sanjay Tandon in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, according to the Election Commission. Tewari, a former union minister, currently leads by 739 votes. Vote counting for Chandigarh's lone seat commenced at 8 am under stringent security.
In a closely watched electoral battle, Congress candidate Manish Tewari emerged ahead in the early trends from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, outpacing BJP's contender Sanjay Tandon, as reported by the Election Commission.
Former union minister Tewari had established a lead of 739 votes, as per the latest updates from the EC portal.
The counting of votes for the single Chandigarh seat started at 8 am, conducted under tight security measures to ensure a smooth process.
