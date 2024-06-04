Left Menu

Manish Tewari Leads in Chandigarh Parliamentary Race

Congress candidate Manish Tewari has taken an early lead against BJP's Sanjay Tandon in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, according to the Election Commission. Tewari, a former union minister, currently leads by 739 votes. Vote counting for Chandigarh's lone seat commenced at 8 am under stringent security.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:24 IST
Manish Tewari Leads in Chandigarh Parliamentary Race
Manish Tewari
  • Country:
  • India

In a closely watched electoral battle, Congress candidate Manish Tewari emerged ahead in the early trends from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, outpacing BJP's contender Sanjay Tandon, as reported by the Election Commission.

Former union minister Tewari had established a lead of 739 votes, as per the latest updates from the EC portal.

The counting of votes for the single Chandigarh seat started at 8 am, conducted under tight security measures to ensure a smooth process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024