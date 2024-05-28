Blaze Erupts Near Mansarovar Park Metro Station: No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at a godown near Mansarovar Park Metro Station in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The Delhi Fire Services promptly responded with four fire tenders. No injuries have been reported. Officials received the call regarding the blaze at 7 pm.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a godown near Mansarovar Park Metro Station on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
The officials said that they received a call regarding blaze at 7 pm.
No one has received injuries so far, they added.
''We have rushed four fire tenders. Initially we got to know that the fire broke out in a godown,'' a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement