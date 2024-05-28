Blaze Erupts Near Mansarovar Park Metro Station: No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a godown near Mansarovar Park Metro Station on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The officials said that they received a call regarding blaze at 7 pm.

No one has received injuries so far, they added.

''We have rushed four fire tenders. Initially we got to know that the fire broke out in a godown,'' a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

