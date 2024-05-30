Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Haryana Rubber Factory Claims Three Lives

A devastating fire broke out at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district, leading to the deaths of three people. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, left around 40 people injured.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:01 IST
Three people, who were injured in a blaze at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district, have died, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the rubber factory on Tuesday, leaving around 40 people injured.

''Of those who were injured in the incident on Tuesday at the Rai Industrial Area, three people have succumbed to injuries,'' SHO, Umesh Kumar, said over the phone.

''Investigations into the incident are being conducted,'' he said.

The factory manufactures rubber belts.

