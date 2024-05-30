Tragic Blaze at Haryana Rubber Factory Claims Three Lives
A devastating fire broke out at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district, leading to the deaths of three people. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, left around 40 people injured. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze at the factory, which manufactures rubber belts.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people, who were injured in a blaze at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district, have died, police said on Thursday.
The fire broke out at the rubber factory on Tuesday, leaving around 40 people injured.
''Of those who were injured in the incident on Tuesday at the Rai Industrial Area, three people have succumbed to injuries,'' SHO, Umesh Kumar, said over the phone.
''Investigations into the incident are being conducted,'' he said.
The factory manufactures rubber belts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Marina Blaze Devastates 22 Vessels in Croatia, Sparing Lives
India Accounts for One-Fifth of Excess Heatwave Deaths Over Three Decades: Study
Winds set to push blaze away from Canadian oil city, says wildfire service
Winds set to push blaze away from Canadian oil city, says wildfire service
First drop in overdose deaths in 6 years, US preliminary data shows