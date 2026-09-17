Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region following a Ukrainian drone attack. The fire has since been extinguished. Regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:41 IST
Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Refinery
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A fire broke out at a Russian oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region following an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

The regional governor, Mikhail Yevrayev, reported on Thursday that the fire has been successfully extinguished.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region and concerns over the security of critical infrastructure.

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