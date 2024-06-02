Scorching Heat Wave Sweeps Haryana and Punjab

Hot weather conditions continued to grip various parts of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Sirsa experiencing the highest temperature at a scorching 45.4 degrees Celsius, as per the Meteorological Department.

In Haryana, other cities like Bhiwani, Rohtak, and Hisar also recorded high temperatures, reaching up to 45.1 degrees Celsius, 44.2 degrees Celsius, and 42.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similarly, Ambala, Gurugram, and Faridabad reported temperatures soaring above 42 degrees Celsius.

Punjab wasn't spared either, with Bathinda reeling at 45.1 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 42.2 degrees Celsius, and Patiala at 42.6 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur and Faridkot also experienced high temperatures at 43.4 and 42.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The shared capital, Chandigarh, recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)