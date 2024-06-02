Left Menu

IMD Sound Orange Alert in Ernakulam as Monsoon Intensifies in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Ernakulam district due to continuous heavy rainfall. Other districts like Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Wayanad are on yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall. Relocation measures have been initiated in flood-affected areas, and residents are advised to move to safer locations.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An intense monsoon is sweeping across Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert in Ernakulam district, which has been experiencing relentless rainfall.

The IMD forecasts very heavy rain, ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, in isolated regions. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Wayanad have been placed under yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall up to 11 cm.

A total of 33 relief camps have been established in flood-hit Kottayam, with 582 people from 182 families relocated. The state Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in hilly and low-lying areas to move to relief camps, cautioning against the threats of landslides, mudslides, and strong winds.

