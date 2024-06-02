Relief in Sight: Heatwave Conditions to Ease Over Next Three Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a likely reduction in the intensity of heatwave conditions over the next three days.

On Sunday, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the country at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Sirsa in Haryana and Ganganagar in Rajasthan followed closely with temperatures of 45.4 degrees Celsius. In the national capital, Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal norm.

Light rain and thundershowers were reported in parts of Rajasthan, and the IMD predicts more light to moderate rain in areas such as Bikaner, Jaipur, and Jodhpur divisions. The maximum temperature in these regions is expected to fall below 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, providing much-needed relief from the heatwave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)