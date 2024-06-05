Army Chief Reviews Progress of Thal Sena Bhawan, Inaugurates Modern Living Barrack

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the construction site of the upcoming Thal Sena Bhawan at the Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday, closely inspecting the progress of the project slated for completion by June 2025.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone in February 2020. Officials have reported that construction is advancing as planned, adhering to the highest engineering standards. Numerous green initiatives, such as the transplantation of nearly 500 fully grown trees and the compensatory planting of 5,790 trees, were also highlighted.

During the visit, Gen Pande inaugurated a state-of-the-art living barrack for troops at the Army HQ Camp, designed with modern amenities and completed within a record time of one year. These projects demonstrate the Indian Army's commitment to modernizing infrastructure while prioritizing sustainability and environmental responsibility.

