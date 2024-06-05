Water Crisis Deepens: Nashik Dams Running Dry
Eight out of 24 dams in Nashik district are entirely dry, intensifying the water scarcity amidst the scorching heat. The remaining 16 dams hold only 5,862 MCFT of water stock as of June 5. Key reservoirs like Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, have limited reserves.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Reports from Wednesday indicate that at least eight of the 24 dams in Nashik district have exhausted their water reserves, intensifying an already severe water scarcity amid oppressive heat.
The remaining 16 dams collectively hold a paltry stock of 5,862 MCFT, equating to just 8.93 percent of their capacity as of June 5.
Among the critically affected are Ojharkhed, Punegaon, Tisgaon, Bhavali, Waldevi, Bhojapur, Nagasakya, and Manikpunj dams. Notably, Gangapur dam, a crucial supplier for Nashik city, is left with a reserve of 1,273 MCFT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement