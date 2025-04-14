Uttarakhand CM Unveils Strategic Development Plans at Baisakhi Fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined ambitious development strategies during the Baisakhi Religious Tourism, Cultural and Development Fair-2025, held virtually from Dehradun. Key announcements included flood protective measures along the River Pindar and the construction of infrastructure to support increased tourism and local connectivity.

In his address, CM Dhami emphasized plans for multi-storey parking facilities at Karnaprayag, redevelopment projects at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, and initiatives to preserve the region's cultural heritage. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to disaster-hit communities, ensuring they receive necessary support and rehabilitation.

Highlighting ongoing progress, the Chief Minister cited the Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail line as a transformative project set to create job opportunities. Additionally, initiatives under Ek Janpad-Do Utpad and Lakhpati Didi Yojana aim to empower women economically. The state government is also enhancing infrastructure to boost the tourism and agriculture sectors.

