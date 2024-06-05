Birla Estates and Barmalt India's Joint Venture in Gurugram Aims for Rs 5,000 Crore Revenue

In a significant development for the real estate sector, Birla Estates has joined forces with Barmalt India to launch a luxury housing project in Gurugram. The estimated revenue is pegged at Rs 5,000 crore.

Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, disclosed the joint venture in a recent regulatory filing. The project spans 13.27 acres in Sector 31, Gurugram, offering a development potential of approximately 2.4 million square feet.

K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, emphasizing its strategic importance in expanding the company's footprint in the Delhi-NCR region.

