Birla Estates and Barmalt India's Joint Venture in Gurugram Aims for Rs 5,000 Crore Revenue
Realty firm Birla Estates has teamed up with Barmalt India to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram. The estimated revenue potential for this joint venture stands at Rs 5,000 crore. Located in Sector 31, the development covers 13.27 acres with a 2.4 million square feet development potential.
In a significant development for the real estate sector, Birla Estates has joined forces with Barmalt India to launch a luxury housing project in Gurugram. The estimated revenue is pegged at Rs 5,000 crore.
Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, disclosed the joint venture in a recent regulatory filing. The project spans 13.27 acres in Sector 31, Gurugram, offering a development potential of approximately 2.4 million square feet.
K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, emphasizing its strategic importance in expanding the company's footprint in the Delhi-NCR region.
