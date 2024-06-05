Left Menu

Delhi Moves Towards a Digital Property Tax Future

Starting July 1, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will no longer accept property tax payments through cheques due to legal issues with dishonoured cheques. Taxes must now be paid digitally. Property owners paying their tax for the year 2024-25 before June 30th will receive a 10 percent rebate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Wednesday a significant shift in its payment policies, stating that property taxes will no longer be accepted via cheques starting July 1. This move is prompted by legal issues caused by dishonoured cheques.

From next month onwards, property tax payments must be made digitally through UPI, wallets, demand draft, pay order, or any online payment gateway, MCD clarified in an official statement.

The civic body also encouraged property owners and occupiers of vacant land and buildings to make full tax payments for the year 2024-25 by June 30 to avail a 10 percent rebate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

