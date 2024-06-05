Tragic Rise in Flood Death Toll in Southern Germany
The death toll from floods in southern Germany increased to six as police found a missing woman’s body in Bavaria. Widespread flooding over the weekend caused significant damage, with bodies recovered from submerged areas. The situation is improving in some areas, but water levels remain high in others.
A tragic rise in the death toll from floods across a large part of southern Germany has been reported, with the count now at six. Police recovered the body of a missing 79-year-old woman from a canal in Bavaria on Wednesday.
The woman had been seen riding a bicycle in Jettingen-Scheppach, near Augsburg, on Sunday but failed to return home. A local resident discovered her body midweek, adding to the rising toll caused by relentless heavy rain over the weekend.
While southwestern Germany sees some respite as water levels start to recede, the Danube in eastern Bavaria remains high. Earlier in the week, authorities found the bodies of four victims, three in inundated basements and another in a submerged vehicle, highlighting the severe impact of the flooding.
