Southwest Monsoon Brings Relief to Scorching Maharashtra

The Southwest Monsoon has finally reached Maharashtra, alleviating extreme heat and severe water shortages in many parts of the state. Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Kolhapur are among the first to experience rainfall. The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai by June 9-10. Over 11,500 villages and hamlets have been receiving water aid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Southwest Monsoon reached Maharashtra on Thursday, offering much-needed relief from soaring temperatures and acute water scarcity affecting various regions of the state.

According to Sunil Kamble, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has entered Sindhudurg district in South Konkan and the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra.

Mumbai is likely to see the monsoon between June 9 and 10. Currently, 11,565 villages and hamlets in 34 districts receive water through government and private tankers, official data indicates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

