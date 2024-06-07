Starliner Triumph: Sunita Williams Makes Historic Dock to ISS

NASA's Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and colleague Butch Wilmore have made history by successfully docking Boeing's Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS). The duo overcame obstacles en route to the orbiting lab, signifying a successful pilot venture for Boeing's spacecraft.

Williams, 58, piloted the flight test, while Wilmore, 61, commanded the mission. This docking achievement marks significant progress for Boeing, who has faced numerous technical delays leading up to its first crewed flight. The Starliner docked at the ISS at 1:34 pm, 26 hours after launch from Cape Canaveral.

The mission aims to certify the Starliner to conduct regular crewed transportation services for NASA, furthering space research and exploration. This effort places Boeing on par with SpaceX in commercial spaceflight ventures. Williams and Wilmore will stay aboard the ISS to perform various tests and conduct scientific experiments.

