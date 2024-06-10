Odisha Sizzles: 41 Confirmed Sunstroke Deaths Amid Rising Heatwave

Odisha is grappling with extreme heatwave conditions, resulting in 41 confirmed sunstroke deaths while 73 cases await investigation, according to an official statement.

Since the beginning of the summer season, 159 alleged sunstroke deaths have been reported in the state. However, 45 of these deaths were later found not to be heat-related, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) indicated in a press release.

The state has instructed districts to perform post-mortem examinations for every suspected sunstroke death to authorize ex-gratia payments. Additionally, a joint inquiry by the local revenue officer and medical officer is required to determine the precise cause of each death.

Odisha continues to suffer from intense heatwave conditions, with 20 areas recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Nuapada was the hottest spot at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Bolangir, and Baripada. The heatwave is expected to persist across various districts, further disrupting daily life.

