Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: 41 Confirmed Sunstroke Deaths Amid Rising Heatwave

Odisha faces severe heatwave conditions, with 41 confirmed sunstroke deaths and 73 cases pending inquiry. The state government mandates post-mortem and joint inquiries for every suspected death to ascertain the exact cause. Many districts continue to experience scorching temperatures, disrupting normal life.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:16 IST
Odisha Sizzles: 41 Confirmed Sunstroke Deaths Amid Rising Heatwave
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is grappling with extreme heatwave conditions, resulting in 41 confirmed sunstroke deaths while 73 cases await investigation, according to an official statement.

Since the beginning of the summer season, 159 alleged sunstroke deaths have been reported in the state. However, 45 of these deaths were later found not to be heat-related, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) indicated in a press release.

The state has instructed districts to perform post-mortem examinations for every suspected sunstroke death to authorize ex-gratia payments. Additionally, a joint inquiry by the local revenue officer and medical officer is required to determine the precise cause of each death.

Odisha continues to suffer from intense heatwave conditions, with 20 areas recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Nuapada was the hottest spot at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Bolangir, and Baripada. The heatwave is expected to persist across various districts, further disrupting daily life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024