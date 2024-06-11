Left Menu

Extreme Weather Events Cost Over $41 Billion Since COP28

A new report by Christian Aid reveals extreme weather events have caused over $41 billion in damages globally since COP28 last December. The report highlights increased frequency and intensity of these events due to climate change. It calls for rich countries to increase funding to help poorer nations cope with climate impacts.

The climate crisis continues to escalate, as revealed by a Christian Aid report stating that extreme weather events have inflicted global damages exceeding $41 billion since December's COP28 conference.

The report identifies four major events in the past six months scientifically linked to climate change, resulting in over 2,500 deaths.

Christian Aid emphasized the need for wealthy countries to acknowledge their role in the climate crisis and boost financial support for poor nations to mitigate climate impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

