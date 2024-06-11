Extreme Weather Events Cost Over $41 Billion Since COP28

The climate crisis continues to escalate, as revealed by a Christian Aid report stating that extreme weather events have inflicted global damages exceeding $41 billion since December's COP28 conference.

The report identifies four major events in the past six months scientifically linked to climate change, resulting in over 2,500 deaths.

Christian Aid emphasized the need for wealthy countries to acknowledge their role in the climate crisis and boost financial support for poor nations to mitigate climate impacts.

