Jamia Nagar Anti-Encroachment Drive: Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Structures

In an assertive move to reclaim public spaces, authorities conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Jamia Nagar, targeting illegal structures in southeastern part of the city.

A heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was present to maintain order and ensure the operation's smooth execution, reported a senior police officer.

The officer added that the drive is scheduled to continue on Wednesday, as the crackdown on unauthorized constructions persists.

