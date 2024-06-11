Jamia Nagar Anti-Encroachment Drive: Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Structures
Officials conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Jamia Nagar in southeastern city to demolish illegal structures. The operation saw heavy police and Rapid Action Force deployment. According to a senior police officer, the drive will continue Wednesday as well.
In an assertive move to reclaim public spaces, authorities conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Jamia Nagar, targeting illegal structures in southeastern part of the city.
A heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was present to maintain order and ensure the operation's smooth execution, reported a senior police officer.
The officer added that the drive is scheduled to continue on Wednesday, as the crackdown on unauthorized constructions persists.
