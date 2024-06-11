Lightning Strike Injures 15 Labourers Under Tree in Chhattisgarh
Fifteen labourers were injured by a lightning strike while resting under a tree in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. The incident took place in the Koraldand forest range. Five seriously injured women were transferred to a Rajnandgaon medical center, while the rest were treated at a local health centre.
In a shocking turn of events, at least 15 labourers sustained injuries on Tuesday when lightning struck as they were resting under a tree in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement.
The incident was reported to have occurred in the afternoon at a nursery within the Koraldand forest range, said Ranger Naresh Kumar Baghel.
Quick to respond, forest personnel rushed the injured to a community health centre in Mohla. Among the injured, five women labourers, severely hurt, have been shifted to a more advanced medical facility in Rajnandgaon, the official added.
