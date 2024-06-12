Tragic Two-Wheeler Accident Claims Lives in Vartak Nagar
A woman and a police constable lost their lives after their two-wheeler was hit by a dumper truck in Vartak Nagar. The accident happened at 11 am, with Constable Sunil Rawte and Mima Rampurkar declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities are searching for the truck driver.
A tragic accident claimed the lives of a woman and a police constable in Vartak Nagar on Wednesday, an official reported.
The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 11 am when Constable Sunil Rawte (41) and Mima Rampurkar (40) were riding together on a scooter. A speeding dumper truck collided with their vehicle, causing both to fall and get crushed under the truck's wheels.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, but doctors declared both victims dead upon arrival at the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene, and Vartak Nagar police have filed an FIR and initiated a search operation for the suspect.
