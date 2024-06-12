Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Gangadham: 59-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-in-Law Injured

A tragic accident occurred in Gangadham with a 59-year-old woman losing her life and her daughter-in-law sustaining injuries. A dumper truck collided with their two-wheeler. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, and the truck driver has been arrested.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:11 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Gangadham chowk, Market Yard area, where a 59-year-old woman lost her life and her daughter-in-law sustained injuries following a collision with a dumper truck. The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

The deceased, identified as Damyanti Solanki, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her daughter-in-law. The truck, which was transporting construction material, struck their vehicle, resulting in this unfortunate event.

The police have apprehended the truck driver involved in the accident, adding to the growing concerns over road safety in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

