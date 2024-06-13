Left Menu

Torrential Rains Trigger Devastating Landslides and Floods in Northern West Bengal

Northern West Bengal has been severely affected by torrential rains, causing the Teesta River to swell and triggering landslides. One person has died and five are missing. Authorities have halted traffic and urged residents to move to safer locations, while emergency teams remain on high alert.

PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:32 IST
Torrential Rains Trigger Devastating Landslides and Floods in Northern West Bengal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in northern West Bengal, leading to the swelling of the Teesta River and massive landslides, officials reported on Thursday. The situation prompted the administration to suspend traffic along the Kalimpong-Darjeeling Road.

Tragically, at least one person lost their life and five others went missing due to the devastating landslides in North Sikkim. The incessant rainfall all through Wednesday night exacerbated the situation, inundating several roads, including those in Teesta Bazar and other areas like Geil Khola. The raging Teesta River continues to pose a threat to houses situated along its banks, officials added.

Authorities have been actively making announcements in the affected areas since Wednesday night, urging locals to relocate to safer locations. Meanwhile, local police, civil defence teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on high alert to tackle any emergencies that might arise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024