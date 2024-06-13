Torrential Rains Trigger Devastating Landslides and Floods in Northern West Bengal
Northern West Bengal has been severely affected by torrential rains, causing the Teesta River to swell and triggering landslides. One person has died and five are missing. Authorities have halted traffic and urged residents to move to safer locations, while emergency teams remain on high alert.
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in northern West Bengal, leading to the swelling of the Teesta River and massive landslides, officials reported on Thursday. The situation prompted the administration to suspend traffic along the Kalimpong-Darjeeling Road.
Tragically, at least one person lost their life and five others went missing due to the devastating landslides in North Sikkim. The incessant rainfall all through Wednesday night exacerbated the situation, inundating several roads, including those in Teesta Bazar and other areas like Geil Khola. The raging Teesta River continues to pose a threat to houses situated along its banks, officials added.
Authorities have been actively making announcements in the affected areas since Wednesday night, urging locals to relocate to safer locations. Meanwhile, local police, civil defence teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on high alert to tackle any emergencies that might arise.
