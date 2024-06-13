Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Chandni Chowk Market in Delhi: No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out in Chandni Chowk's Marwadi Katra in north Delhi on Thursday. The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, deploying 30 tenders. Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries have been reported so far. A building has collapsed, and more details are awaited.

Updated: 13-06-2024 19:33 IST
A massive fire erupted in a shop at Chandni Chowk's Marwadi Katra, north Delhi, on Thursday evening, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg stated that the initial call was received at 5 pm. The fire, which began in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak, prompted an immediate response from 14 fire tenders, with an additional 16 tenders later dispatched to the scene. 'Our teams are on-site, battling the large blaze, which is expected to take more time to extinguish. So far, there have been no reports of injuries,' Garg informed.

A BJP spokesperson indicated that the fire's origin was Marwadi Katra market and it spread to Anil Market. They also mentioned that a building behind the market has collapsed due to the fire and water pressure. Further updates are awaited.

