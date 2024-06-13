Delhi Minister Calls for Third-Party Audit of Drain Desilting Claims
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to carry out a third-party audit of desilting claims by agencies like PWD and MCD by June 30. Bharadwaj emphasized the importance of verifying these claims on the ground to ensure genuine work has been done.
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a third-party audit of the desilting claims made by agencies such as Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by June 30.
The minister also asked the chief secretary to submit a comprehensive list of drains that have been desilted as of June 10 by various Delhi government departments.
In a review meeting concerning the desilting process dated June 10, the PWD claimed that 61 percent of drains (amounting to 1,293 km out of 2,156 km) had been completely desilted. Similarly, the MCD claimed 87.14 percent of drains taken under phase-1 had been entirely desilted.
