Devastating Fire Ravages Chandni Chowk Market: Goods Worth Crores Destroyed

A major fire erupted in Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, on Thursday, engulfing several shops and causing damages worth crores of rupees, officials reported. Thankfully, no injuries have been noted.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg stated that initially, 14 fire tenders were dispatched but later increased to 40 to combat the blaze. Despite the efforts, the fire remains massive, requiring significant time to be fully controlled.

The fire began in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak, and extended to interconnected shops, primarily dealing in garments and other combustible materials. Narrow lanes hindered the firefighting efforts, forcing the increase of fire hoses to 200-300 meters and utilizing hydraulic machines.

