Tiger Capture Ends Month-long Fear in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Nearly a month after a tiger killed a man and partially consumed the corpse in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, officials have successfully captured the dangerous feline.

The forest department issued a red alert for 36 nearby villages after the tiger instilled fear among locals. Around 140 individuals, including forest department personnel and villagers, were involved in the extensive search operation, said Raisen Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijay Kumar on Thursday.

'The animal has been rescued and tranquilized. It will be relocated to Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR),' Kumar stated. The tiger had killed Maniram Jatav from Neemkheda village, 35 km from Bhopal, on May 15, also preying on local cattle. The forest department announced a red alert covering 150 sq km, instructing residents to stay clear of forest areas until the tiger was captured. Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary in Raisen district, home to more than 60 big cats, includes Madhya Pradesh, which boasts the highest number of tigers in the country.

