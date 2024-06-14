Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Pushes for Comprehensive Development in Kalyana Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the implementation of complementary projects to improve the Human Development Index of Kalyana Karnataka. He reviewed the progress of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, stressing the importance of prioritizing infrastructure, health, education, and job creation in the region.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:04 IST
Siddaramaiah Pushes for Comprehensive Development in Kalyana Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has prioritized the execution of complementary projects aimed at boosting the Human Development Index of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

During a progress review of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board at his home office, Krishna, Siddaramaiah highlighted the need to focus on infrastructure development in hostels, anganwadis, and residential schools.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored that all available grants should be strategically utilized, with particular priority given to roads, drinking water, irrigation, and other critical infrastructure. He called for monthly progress reviews by the district in-charge ministers and secretaries to ensure meticulous monitoring and effective implementation of these projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024