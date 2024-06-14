Siddaramaiah Pushes for Comprehensive Development in Kalyana Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has prioritized the execution of complementary projects aimed at boosting the Human Development Index of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

During a progress review of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board at his home office, Krishna, Siddaramaiah highlighted the need to focus on infrastructure development in hostels, anganwadis, and residential schools.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored that all available grants should be strategically utilized, with particular priority given to roads, drinking water, irrigation, and other critical infrastructure. He called for monthly progress reviews by the district in-charge ministers and secretaries to ensure meticulous monitoring and effective implementation of these projects.

