Siddaramaiah Pushes for Comprehensive Development in Kalyana Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the implementation of complementary projects to improve the Human Development Index of Kalyana Karnataka. He reviewed the progress of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, stressing the importance of prioritizing infrastructure, health, education, and job creation in the region.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has prioritized the execution of complementary projects aimed at boosting the Human Development Index of the Kalyana Karnataka region.
During a progress review of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board at his home office, Krishna, Siddaramaiah highlighted the need to focus on infrastructure development in hostels, anganwadis, and residential schools.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored that all available grants should be strategically utilized, with particular priority given to roads, drinking water, irrigation, and other critical infrastructure. He called for monthly progress reviews by the district in-charge ministers and secretaries to ensure meticulous monitoring and effective implementation of these projects.
