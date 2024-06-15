Bhopal Unites to Save 27,000 Trees from VVIP Bungalows Project

In Bhopal, hundreds of residents have united to prevent the felling of more than 27,000 trees intended to make space for VVIP bungalows. Various citizens, including students, women, and even a BJP MLA, have rallied against the proposal, invoking the spirit of the historic 'Chipko Andolan' movement.

A top Madhya Pradesh government official clarified on Saturday that no final decision has been made. Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary of MP Housing and Urban Development, stated, "It was a concept floated by the Housing Board, but no approval or final proposal is before the government. We are fully sensitive to tree protection."

Environmental activist Dr. Subhash C Pandey, spearheading the movement, indicated that the group might launch a major protest if necessary. He emphasized that previous efforts to plant compensatory saplings for other projects have failed. A similar campaign diverted a Smart City project to TT Nagar earlier.

