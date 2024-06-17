Eco-Sensitive Zone Proposed Around Bhitarkanika: Safeguarding Odisha's Natural Heritage

The Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification to establish an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) encompassing 209 villages around Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha's Kendrapara district. This significant step aims to protect these regions, known for India's second-largest mangrove forests and the world's largest sea turtle rookery.

The proposed ESZ will extend across 497.67 square kilometers, enveloping areas in Aul, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada, Rajkanika, and Rajnagar blocks in Kendrapara district and Chandabali block in Bhadrak district. It is designed to serve as a buffer to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and safeguard the fragile ecosystem. Locals are encouraged to submit their suggestions or objections to the proposal by August 9, 2024.

Under the draft notification, commercial and industrial activities within the zone would require state approval, with stringent restrictions on new construction projects and non-forestry activities. The master plan, to be developed within two years, will address ecological restoration, water body conservation, and local community needs. Every activity in this zone will be governed by various environmental and forest conservation laws.

