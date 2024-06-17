Radical Measures Needed To Combat Delhi's Air Pollution, Says Environmentalist Sunita Narain

Environmental advocate Sunita Narain has called for decisive and 'uncomfortable' measures to tackle Delhi's persistent air pollution problem, emphasizing that being lenient, especially towards affluent residents, will not suffice.

In a detailed discussion with PTI editors, Narain acknowledged the multiple steps taken by central and state governments, such as banning coal and implementing BSVI fuel. However, she pointed out that erratic weather due to climate change and slow policy implementation continue to aggravate the pollution crisis.

Narain further highlighted that the primary pollution sources in Delhi are transportation and industries, with episodic crop burning playing a lesser role. She urged the new government to take stringent actions, including incorporating natural gas into the GST regime—a move that would promote its use over more polluting options like coal.

Stressing the need for improved public transport, Narain pointed to past successes like the coal ban in Delhi and the introduction of BSVI fuel. Despite these efforts, she noted that worsening weather patterns and slow policy actions continue to pose significant challenges.

