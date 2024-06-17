Naidu Criticizes YSRCP Over Polavaram Project’s Chaos and Cost Overruns
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu criticized the YSRCP government for mismanaging the Polavaram Project, causing delays and cost escalations. He highlighted engineering issues and financial discrepancies, asserting a need to address these challenges for the state's future. The project, when completed, promises significant hydropower and water supply benefits.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday criticized the previous YSRCP government for allegedly complicating the Polavaram Project, resulting in chaotic mismanagement.
Naidu, after reviewing the project for the first time since 2024, claimed the YSRCP's policies led to engineering failures and increased costs. The diaphragm wall, built at significant expense by the TDP government, suffered breaches during floods, necessitating costly repairs.
He emphasized that if the project had continued smoothly post-2019, it could have been completed by 2020-end. Naidu pointed to funding discrepancies and changes in project staff as additional complications. The Polavaram Project, once fully realized, is expected to offer substantial irrigation, hydropower, and regional water supply benefits.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Heatwave: 32 Monkeys Drown in Jharkhand's Irrigation Well
Nepal and India Mark Major Milestone in Arun III Hydropower Project
World Bank Boosts Dasu Hydropower Project with Additional $1 Billion Loan
World Bank approves USD 1 billion additional funding for Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Water Wars: Delhi Alleges Haryana's Deliberate Water Supply Cut