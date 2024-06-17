Naidu Criticizes YSRCP Over Polavaram Project’s Chaos and Cost Overruns

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday criticized the previous YSRCP government for allegedly complicating the Polavaram Project, resulting in chaotic mismanagement.

Naidu, after reviewing the project for the first time since 2024, claimed the YSRCP's policies led to engineering failures and increased costs. The diaphragm wall, built at significant expense by the TDP government, suffered breaches during floods, necessitating costly repairs.

He emphasized that if the project had continued smoothly post-2019, it could have been completed by 2020-end. Naidu pointed to funding discrepancies and changes in project staff as additional complications. The Polavaram Project, once fully realized, is expected to offer substantial irrigation, hydropower, and regional water supply benefits.

