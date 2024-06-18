Left Menu

China Allocates $61.1 Million for Drought Prevention

China's Ministry of Finance has allocated 443 million yuan ($61.1 million) to support drought prevention efforts across seven provinces, including Hebei, Shanxi, and Henan. The fund will be used for essential measures like watering, replanting, and fertilizing in areas impacted by heat and lack of rainfall.

China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday it has allocated 443 million yuan ($61.1 million) for a disaster relief fund to support drought prevention work in seven provinces, including Hebei, Shanxi and Henan.

The fund will be used for works such as watering, replanting and adding fertiliser in areas that are affected by recent heat and a lack of rainfall, it said. ($1 = 7.2557 Chinese yuan)

