Blaze Erupts at Delhi Cake Factory: No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at a cake manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Samaipur Badali Industrial area on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 3:30 pm and deployed eight fire tenders to control the blaze. Further details are awaited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire engulfed a cake manufacturing unit in the Samaipur Badali Industrial area of outer Delhi, officials reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fortunately, there were no casualties. The Delhi Fire Service received the distress call at 3:30 pm, swiftly dispatching eight fire tenders to combat the flames.
Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
