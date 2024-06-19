Blaze Erupts at Delhi Cake Factory: No Casualties Reported

A fire engulfed a cake manufacturing unit in the Samaipur Badali Industrial area of outer Delhi, officials reported Wednesday afternoon.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The Delhi Fire Service received the distress call at 3:30 pm, swiftly dispatching eight fire tenders to combat the flames.

Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the incident.

