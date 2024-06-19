Bengaluru's Brigade Group to Construct Third Tower of World Trade Centre at Infopark Kochi
An agreement was signed for the construction of the third tower of the World Trade Centre at Infopark Kochi. Bengaluru's Brigade Group will execute the Rs 150-crore project, creating around 2,700 jobs. The 16-storey tower is expected to complete in three years, enhancing Kerala's IT sector development.
An agreement was signed on Wednesday between a Bengaluru-based real estate firm and Kochi's Infopark for constructing a third tower of the World Trade Centre (WTC) at the IT hub.
The land lease agreement was officiated in Thiruvananthapuram, attended by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Rs 150-crore project, led by Bengaluru's Brigade Group in collaboration with WTC, will erect a 16-storey tower on a non-SEZ plot, providing 2.6 lakh square feet of built-up space. WTC 3 will create an estimated 2,700 direct jobs and is slated for completion within three years.
