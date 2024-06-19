Bengaluru's Brigade Group to Construct Third Tower of World Trade Centre at Infopark Kochi

An agreement was signed on Wednesday between a Bengaluru-based real estate firm and Kochi's Infopark for constructing a third tower of the World Trade Centre (WTC) at the IT hub.

The land lease agreement was officiated in Thiruvananthapuram, attended by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Rs 150-crore project, led by Bengaluru's Brigade Group in collaboration with WTC, will erect a 16-storey tower on a non-SEZ plot, providing 2.6 lakh square feet of built-up space. WTC 3 will create an estimated 2,700 direct jobs and is slated for completion within three years.

