Blaze in Bhubaneswar: Major Fire Engulfs Apartment Block

A significant fire erupted on the eighth floor of a building in Bhubaneswar's Patia Chhak area, an official reported on Thursday.

Firefighters managed to rescue around 40 people from the apartment block, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, was confined to a closed flat and extinguished within an hour. Fire Officer Abani Swain stated that the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)