Blaze in Bhubaneswar: Major Fire Engulfs Apartment Block
A significant fire erupted on the eighth floor of a building in Bhubaneswar's Patia Chhak area. Firefighters rescued about 40 people with no casualties reported. The blaze possibly resulted from a short circuit and was contained within an hour. Damage assessment is underway.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:26 IST
A significant fire erupted on the eighth floor of a building in Bhubaneswar's Patia Chhak area, an official reported on Thursday.
Firefighters managed to rescue around 40 people from the apartment block, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, was confined to a closed flat and extinguished within an hour. Fire Officer Abani Swain stated that the extent of the damage is still being assessed.
