Powerful Earthquake Shakes Venezuelan Coastline
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Venezuela on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles), causing significant tremors in the region.
