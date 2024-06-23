China's Role in Climate Goals: A Crucial Partnership
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck emphasized the indispensability of China in achieving global climate goals during his visit. Stressing the need for a safe alternative to coal, Habeck engaged with Chinese officials in Beijing, highlighting the country's pivotal role in international environmental efforts.
China is indispensable to achieving climate goals, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday during a visit to the country.
China must find a safe alternative to coal, Habeck told reporters in the southern city of Hangzhou a day after meeting Chinese officials in the capital Beijing.
