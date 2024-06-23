Left Menu

China's Role in Climate Goals: A Crucial Partnership

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck emphasized the indispensability of China in achieving global climate goals during his visit. Stressing the need for a safe alternative to coal, Habeck engaged with Chinese officials in Beijing, highlighting the country's pivotal role in international environmental efforts.

  • China

China is indispensable to achieving climate goals, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday during a visit to the country.

China must find a safe alternative to coal, Habeck told reporters in the southern city of Hangzhou a day after meeting Chinese officials in the capital Beijing.

