Telangana CM Pushes for Land Transfer to Boost Hyderabad Infrastructure

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Monday, advocating for the transfer of defence land in Hyderabad to the state government.

According to an official statement, the chief minister has requested the Centre to transfer 2,450 acres of defence lands to the Telangana Government. This land transfer is crucial for the widening of roads and advancing civic infrastructure development projects in Hyderabad.

Highlighting that the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a defence establishment, occupies 2,462 acres of state government land nearby, Revanth Reddy proposed the mutual transfer of lands. Additionally, he urged Minister Khattar to approve 2.70 lakh houses for Telangana under the BLC model for the 2024-25 financial year.

