Historic Floods Devastate Midwest as Heat Wave Persists
A railroad bridge collapsed due to severe flooding in the Midwest, causing evacuations, water rescues, and at least one death amidst an ongoing heat wave. The collapse has disrupted major rail links and led to widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and businesses across South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.
A railroad bridge collapsed during intense flooding in the Midwestern US, forcing emergency water rescues, evacuations, and resulting in at least one fatality amidst a relentless heat wave.
The bridge, a vital rail link between North Sioux City, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa, tumbled into the Big Sioux River late Sunday, according to local emergency management. Media imagery depicts the steel bridge submerged as floodwaters surged.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem confirmed the bridge's significance in inter-state rail connectivity during a Monday briefing. Despite no injuries reported, damage to infrastructure, including major roads and bridges, foreshadows long-term recovery challenges.
