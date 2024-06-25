Odisha Gears Up for Imminent Monsoon Floods

The Odisha government has issued directives for district collectors and municipal commissioners to brace for possible floods during the oncoming monsoon season. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu highlighted an intense rainfall forecast by the IMD that could lead to flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides across the state starting June 26.

In his letter, Sahu emphasized the importance of immediate actions, urging officials to remain stationed and ready for emergencies in strategic flash flood-prone areas. Urban local bodies have been asked to decongest drains and deploy dewatering pumps to mitigate waterlogging risks in low-lying areas.

The SRC also called for the pre-positioning of water pumps and generators in vulnerable zones, supervision of river and canal embankments, and ensuring clear drainage for the free flow of rainwater. Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Gajapati, with thunderstorms and lightning to follow in other regions.

