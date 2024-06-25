Left Menu

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Shuts Its Gates Ahead of Monsoon

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, including Dudhwa National Park and surrounding sanctuaries, closed to tourists on June 25 due to the impending monsoon. The reserve saw a significant increase in visitors this season and will reopen on November 15.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:25 IST
The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), which encompasses Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, was officially closed to tourists on Tuesday, ahead of the monsoon season.

The tourist season at DTR will recommence on November 15. Field Director Lalit Verma detailed that following the final tourist safari of the season, a ceremonial closure was held, complete with a warm farewell featuring flower petals.

'The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's entry gate was locked to mark the end of this year's tourist season,' Lalit Verma said. The Uttar Pradesh government had extended tourist activities in the state's tiger reserves to June 25 due to a delayed monsoon.

DTR experienced a remarkable rise in tourist numbers, both domestic and international, this year. A total of 64,401 tourists, including 352 foreign visitors, explored the reserve this season, significantly higher than last year's 41,815 visitors.

