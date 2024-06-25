Gujarat Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rains Lash Junagadh, NDRF Teams Deployed

The southwest monsoon advanced further into various parts of Gujarat, bringing significant rains on Tuesday. Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district recorded 109 mm of rainfall within 12 hours.

Seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across Kutch, Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Narmada, and Valsad districts amid forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall. An official stated that eight additional teams are on alert mode along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In a broader trend, 88 out of 251 talukas received rain within the same span, with the Saurashtra-Kutch region being particularly affected. Tuesday's State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data reveals that Visavadar taluka received 109 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 6 pm.

In the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning, 153 talukas experienced rainfall, especially heavy in areas like Kheda, Panchmahal, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar. Gujarat has so far received 4.82% of its expected monsoon rainfall, according to SEOC.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the southwest monsoon will likely extend into more regions of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and southeastern Rajasthan in the coming days. Further advancement into parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other areas is expected within the next 3-4 days.

The state government has flagged two reservoirs in Surendranagar district on high alert and issued a warning for another, underscoring its preparedness as the monsoon progresses.

