Odisha's Urban Revamp: Key Initiatives Unveiled by Minister

In a significant move to bolster urban governance in Odisha, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra has directed department officials to prioritize field activities over desk-bound tasks.

Addressing a municipal training session, Mohapatra called for officials to dedicate three to four hours daily in local wards, ensuring proper policy implementation and community issue resolution.

The Minister reinforced Odisha's commitment to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, advocating comprehensive urban tree planting and effective waste management, especially hospital waste.

Traffic management also took center stage, with Mohapatra urging the development of strategies to reduce resident commuting times and increasing CCTV installations to boost public safety and order.

On the accountability front, the Minister warned that agencies and contractors on public projects need to maintain their work for at least three years.

Infrastructure remains a priority, with the continued push for the Bhubaneswar Metro rail project and proposed future links connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri.

Additional Chief Secretary G Mathi Vathanan endorsed these plans, noting the department's readiness to implement new programs that enhance living conditions, ensure clean drinking water, and promote urban waste reduction.

